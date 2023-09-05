Fires - US Government (White), Real (Black)

Real fires leave black burned out husks. Government microwave fires leave white ash/dust remains. Microwaves cook trees from the inside out. And, melt pipes under asphalt roads; leaving the asphalt untouched.
Original title: 48-yr Arborist questions Maui WildFire and shares insights
Crackling and popping explosions are what you would hear if you placed metal in a microwave oven.
