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The comic books feature high-quality artistry and story writing and feature memorable protagonists: international troll farm hunters in the election information narrative "Real Fake" and a young crusading journalist who combats the 5G conspiracy theory in the story "Bug Bytes" after her repairman father is beat up by thuggish Michigan 5G opponents setting fire to a 5G tower. The publications, one released a year ago and the other in April, even come with promotional YouTube trailers as well as plenty of paternalistic messaging. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19142
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EP 2675-8AM Feds Creating Propaganda Comic Books to Push COVIDIOCY, Disinfo on 5G & Elections https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19142
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