Israel, Gaza and Oil

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Nov 8, 2023





Today is all about Israel. God promised in His Word that Israel shall get their land back. Also, through God’s prophets, He promised that because of the discovery of oil, Israel will begin to fight for their land.





00:00 - I will Bless them that Bless Thee

06:01 - Massive Amounts of Oil in Israel

11:32 - Israel Grants Development Licenses

14:20 - The Ben Gurion Canal Project

17:19 - Oil and Gas under Gaza

18:46 - Rail Transport in Israel

19:43 - Land of Unwalled Villages

32:55 - Joseph’s Kitchen

34:25 - EMP Shield





