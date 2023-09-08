Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes | GBN Viral Video, 1871 Bankrupt Corporation, Trump’s Plan, Vatican Gold; Will Donald Trump be Disqualified from 2024 Race? - Economic Update | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900









BOOK: Thriving in the Economic Tsunami by Dr. Kirk Elliott

https://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Economic-Tsunami-Kirk-Elliott/dp/B0BR8K2R5Y









Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes

SUBSTACK: https://drjan.substack.com/









Trump’s Temperment Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/drjan/p/trumps-temperament?r=ob5mr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web









Executive Order 13848 (9-12-18): https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united









Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes on GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0WacP1CrWY









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 3d9d51b106a5a620



