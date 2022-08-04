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Straight from the Horse’s Mouth | Middle-Aged Males #1 - #RealNotRare #COVIDVaccineVictims
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
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105 views • August 04, 2022

The purpose of this series “Straight From the Horses Mouth” is to highlight REAL people, who are ACTIVELY CENSORED, who have (mysteriously) had random health issues. The “COVID” injection seems to be a clear common denominator among many “mysterious” heath occurrences. Especially those among young, otherwise healthy people. Some individuals admit it was the “vaccine” that caused their problems, while others continue to praise “science” for keeping them “out of the hospital” and “COVID-free”. Makes perfect sense to trade a detox process by the body that displays “flu-like” symptoms called “COVID” for the likes of heart attacks and/or myocarditis, etc. All hail “science”.


Find the video who’s age range is the same of a loved one who believes in the “safe & effective” deception. May these videos wake them up to see that these “vaccine” injuries are real, and while they themselves may “feel okay”, that if they continue to take the injections, they are playing vaccine roulette. I mean no disrespect to the ones who have fallen due to this bioweapon called “COVID Vaccine”. May they rest in peace ❤️ But let this be a warning to us still alive to stay clear of these injections AT ALL COSTS. 


Video sources:

20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/YdU5r2A28LOD/

ACTOR KILLED BY PFIZER POISON INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST - https://www.bitchute.com/video/9PwPsyX5v7k4/

ALL SEEMS GOOD SO FAR!  LAST POST OF MAN KILLED BY VAXXX POISON - https://www.bitchute.com/video/R81pkQwXDT3U/

WASHINGTON POST PRESSTITUTE KILLED BY VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/3DS01xF3FeDG/

WORLD FAMOUS COMEDIAN KILLED BY  PROVEN SCIENCE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/seHiFrcY51gK/

MODERNA POISON TORTURES MAN TO DEATH LIKE HUMAN GUINEA PIG, STABBED 24X A DAY - https://www.bitchute.com/video/11wKmuGBnbJA/


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Keywords
satanicstealdestroykillbioweaponcovid vaccinesadskiller injectionsmiddle aged adults
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