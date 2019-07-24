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Superconducting Quantum Levitation on a 3π Möbius Strip
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656 views • July 24, 2019
From the Low Temperature Physics Lab:
Quantum levitation on a 3π Möbius strip track! Watch the superconductor levitate above the track and suspend below the track, without having to go across the edge.
Our track is not an "ordinary" Möbius strip with just one twist, but rather a Möbius strip with three twists -- 540 degrees, or 3π radians, thus, a 3π Möbius strip track.
Quantum levitation on a 3π Möbius strip track! Watch the superconductor levitate above the track and suspend below the track, without having to go across the edge.
Our track is not an "ordinary" Möbius strip with just one twist, but rather a Möbius strip with three twists -- 540 degrees, or 3π radians, thus, a 3π Möbius strip track.
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