Syria: Intense clashes erupted tonight in Aleppo between Al-Julani’s government forces & Kurdish SDF formations

Intense clashes erupted tonight in Aleppo between Al-Julani’s government forces and Kurdish SDF formations (2 more clips on the way)

The Syrian Democratic Forces say the clashes in Aleppo were triggered by provocations from Al-Julani’s government factions, accusing them of advancing with tanks and armored vehicles and targeting residential neighborhoods in al-Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud with mortars and drones.

They deny striking government checkpoints, insisting instead that Al-Julani’s forces imposed a suffocating siege, blocked humanitarian aid, kidnapped civilians, and raised barriers around the neighborhoods.

The SDF holds Al-Julani’s government fully responsible for the escalation and civilian suffering.

🇸🇾 Officials from Al-Julani’s administration accused the SDF of violating the March 10 agreement and targeting security personnel and civilians in Aleppo.