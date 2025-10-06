Syria: Intense clashes erupted tonight in Aleppo between Al-Julani’s government forces & Kurdish SDF formations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intense clashes erupted tonight in Aleppo between Al-Julani’s government forces and Kurdish SDF formations (2 more clips on the way)
The Syrian Democratic Forces say the clashes in Aleppo were triggered by provocations from Al-Julani’s government factions, accusing them of advancing with tanks and armored vehicles and targeting residential neighborhoods in al-Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud with mortars and drones.
They deny striking government checkpoints, insisting instead that Al-Julani’s forces imposed a suffocating siege, blocked humanitarian aid, kidnapped civilians, and raised barriers around the neighborhoods.
The SDF holds Al-Julani’s government fully responsible for the escalation and civilian suffering.
🇸🇾 Officials from Al-Julani’s administration accused the SDF of violating the March 10 agreement and targeting security personnel and civilians in Aleppo.