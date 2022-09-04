DONT BELIEVE IT WHEN THEY SAY THERES A CURE FOR THE SHOT

Let's support our young people who haven't taken the poison dart by not spreading misinformation about there being a cure once you've taken it. The pressure will be even higher and the coercion even more visible so we can't have people going around thinking they'll just get it to get out of a jam but will undo it later. Let's stop this before it even gets started. Talk to the young people in your life and those you love about remaining steadfast as there is no known cure yet. Just a quick conversation to make sure is all it takes. Have that conversation! Tellem about the rainbow fentany too. Halloween candy n all....Hit meeee! [email protected]