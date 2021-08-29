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Dr Ryan Cole on The Highwire - The Science is NOT being looked at. Wrong Treatments being used
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132 views • August 29, 2021
Doctor Ryan Cole, a Board Certified Pathologist and virologist, a science based Doctor is perplexed at the information coming out of America's FDA and Medical Associations that isn't following the science. A very interesting and enlightening interview that will give you a better understanding of how these injections are created, how they are different from previous vaccines and different to the injections that were looked at for the earlier coronaviruses. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE.
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire & Doctor Ryan Cole
thehighwire.com
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire & Doctor Ryan Cole
thehighwire.com
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