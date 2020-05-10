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Bro Dave Ch. #10 – The Twelve Tribes: The Real Israel – Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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71 views • May 10, 2020
Who are these mysterious Twelve Tribes mentioned in The Revelation? Brother Dave gives a clear and simple way for identifying them. Check out how the Twelve Tribes operate in our end time novel, Survivors. Read this article by the same name http://goo.gl/jLsIE2, and Chapter 12 in Armageddon for Beginners http://goo.gl/PMCM98. If you haven't already watched Survivors Ch 10, please do so here: https://youtu.be/XXdPbiG2430 *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #Israel #TwelveTribes #BrotherDave
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