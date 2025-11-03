DEA RAID: 8 Kilos of Cocaine Found Inside Governor’s Office - Deputy Director ARRESTED





At 5:12 a.m., federal agents stormed the Governor’s Western Massachusetts Office—eight kilograms of cocaine, a handgun, and one Deputy Director in cuffs. What began as a quiet courier delivery turned into a full-scale “Integrity Sweep,” uncovering a $6 million drug pipeline running under Beacon Hill’s nose. Within 24 hours, 51 suspects were arrested, 2.7 tons of narcotics seized, and Massachusetts faced its darkest mirror yet.

Was this a purge—or just a polished cover-up?

Watch the full breakdown of how corruption infiltrated the Governor’s own office, how DEA, ATF, and State Police executed the most precise raid in state history, and why this scandal could redefine American politics.

