👌How Not To Be A Anti-Christ Teacher: Part 4 - Escape Plan - Escape From Babylon

We can talk about problems all day long. Yet, if we don’t provide the solution, what are we doing? This is Part 2 of “Exposing Anti Christ Teachers”. We are going to provide important information for leaders and teachers. With this information, they can escape the Babylon system. Also, the average church goers can use this information to gauge the spiritual maturity and health of their leaders. Leaders and teachers- you can be the one who spreads out God’s tent, who feeds His sheep, and leads them in obedient, worship-filled love for God and Jesus! #BibleStudy #Jesus #Teachers #Podcast Download The Podcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1741371/11325512-how-not-to-be-and-anti-christ-teacher-part-4-escape-from-babylon.mp3?download=true

