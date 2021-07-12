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Info Wars update, (Predictive preprogramming) "SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028" et al, from April 14th, 2021
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21 views • July 12, 2021
This is a bit dated, coming from an original posting by InforWars back in early April (w/Commercials). It is also, however, quite timely as we watch what is presented, coming to fruition. Alex Jones gives us all the data and soon, it comes true. SPARS 2025 was the template. Worth a few minutes to watch this:
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