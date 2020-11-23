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"YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!!!!" Can You?
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119 views • November 23, 2020
Can you recognize AND ....accept the truth when you see it or hear it? Even Jesus posited this question to the people of his day!
Or, do you write the truth-tellers off as merely 'conspiracy theorists'? Do you recognize those who are complicit in evil and wrong-doing? Do you recognize their ploy to get good people to work with them and understand how they do it?
Or, do you write the truth-tellers off as merely 'conspiracy theorists'? Do you recognize those who are complicit in evil and wrong-doing? Do you recognize their ploy to get good people to work with them and understand how they do it?
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