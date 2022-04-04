WHY COMMUNISM IS A MIND CONTROL CULT [EP. 1]

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We have all heard of communism, but not many of us really know the true history of WHY and HOW Karl Marx wrote his manifesto. Was he acting alone, or was a shadow group involved in its origin?



Many people have been led to believe that communism could work and are pushing for a change in the political system. However, we are never told the sheer number of lives that have been taken by these dictators like Mao, Lenin, and Stalin.



Also, is there a secret agenda that socialist leaders of the past and present are pushing? Let's reveal it all in this first episode of our very special series on the origins of communism and how it's all really a cult.