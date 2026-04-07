⚡️Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majid Al-Ansari about escalation process

⚡️Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majid Al-Ansari:

"If this escalation process continues unchecked, it will lead us to a situation that will no longer be controllable and we have come very close to that point.

In this situation, there is no winner, only the extent of the damages expands."

Adding, more about UN today, Russia and China voted against military intervention for Strait of Hormuz:

'An 'incorrect and dangerous approach' – Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzia stated why Russia voted against the draft resolution, which could have paved the way for a military way to reopen of the Strait of Hormuz.

'The Bahraini partners and their like-minded individuals presented a fundamentally incorrect approach. It was proposed to give the green light to the use of certain protective measures, the scope of which is unknown to us, under the pretext of ensuring the safety of navigation without any regard for the sovereignty of coastal states.'

'It's impossible to solve the problem of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran,' Nebenzia added