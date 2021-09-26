Doctor Owns County Board and Mayor in EPIC 3 minute Takedown!

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Dr. Kevin Stillwagon gives his powerful statement at the Orange County Florida Board of County Commissioners on Sept 15, 2021.
"You, sir, are in violation of the United States Constitution and the Nuremberg Code. You WILL be held accountable. Good day.” - Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
DataBattlesZ: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zwGDioKlBsJr/