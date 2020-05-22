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20 Reasons You Suck at Dating | Popp Culture
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308 views • May 22, 2020
In the modern cesspool that is the dating market, men - and especially women - are always shooting themselves in the foot.
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https://www.amazon.com/Books-Aaron-Clarey/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AAaron+Clarey
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Check out Aaron Clarey's catalog of books on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Books-Aaron-Clarey/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AAaron+Clarey
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
The Wall Defeats Them All
https://www.brighteon.com/81227f51-4dcf-49f2-93e0-ac3882fc33ce
Prince Harry the Cuck Fairy
https://www.brighteon.com/daf8b3b9-8f8c-4f03-bee2-4a152949dc45
Manipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
It's All Your Fault
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
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