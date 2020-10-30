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Veteran Issues Dire Warning To California Democrats
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50 views • October 30, 2020
Carlos Zapata visits the War Room with Owen to discuss how he took his role of leadership and how much longer American’s can handle their freedoms being trampled on.
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