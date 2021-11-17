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HOLD THE VISION
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40 views • November 17, 2021
It doesn’t matter how big your dreams are. You just need to keep focusing and working towards them.
Press play to hear me talk about how one of my biggest dreams manifested recently during a live event in which I was honored to participate in.
We often become frustrated when waiting for results to come to fruition. However, when you choose to hold the vision, you must step into faith and trust that all is yet to come in divine timing! So take this post as a reminder that the universe will deliver your dream regardless. You just have to keep holding that vision!.
Like this video? Then you should watch this one where I talk about Surrender to You Highest Level Self https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YB336TU1XE
And remember to subscribe to my YouTube channel for all the content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Press play to hear me talk about how one of my biggest dreams manifested recently during a live event in which I was honored to participate in.
We often become frustrated when waiting for results to come to fruition. However, when you choose to hold the vision, you must step into faith and trust that all is yet to come in divine timing! So take this post as a reminder that the universe will deliver your dream regardless. You just have to keep holding that vision!.
Like this video? Then you should watch this one where I talk about Surrender to You Highest Level Self https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YB336TU1XE
And remember to subscribe to my YouTube channel for all the content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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