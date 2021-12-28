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Worldwide Anti-Mandate Protests for Liberty over Christmas 2021. What will you do in 2022?
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71 views • December 28, 2021
Part III
Are you ready for 2022 and what will be the response to the free people of the world Protests
(12 26 2021 Straight Shooting News)
It Is About The Constitution Stupid, and History Must Not Be Allowed to Repeat Itself in 2022)
European Protests and thanks to Alex Christoforou who put together these clips for his show and his views about what is currently taking place
https://youtu.be/VgRiZsgz74o?t=150
Short aerial view, no sound, from Brisbane Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=-trSe6AxXX8
Anti-Government Lockdowns and Pro Lockdowns.
Notice the Leftists of ANTIFA in favor of Lockdowns. Anti Fascists in favor of Fascism? Now isn’t that interesting!
Listen at the end how the newscaster states the number of protestors have decreased, the number of cases have gone down with only one case in the hospital.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmGpoqB3DCk
Here we have video of other protests around the world.
The World is watching the U.S.A. to determine what will take place in 2022! Yes The Future of the Human Race may hang in the Balance.
______________________
References for parts I and II:
"We're DESTROYING OURSELVES From Within" - Navy Seal Jack Carr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDTvambJTFg
The 1936 Olympics In Nazi Germany | Hitler's Olympics | Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9whmFSYXps
CAN127 NEWSREEL NAZI INVASION OF CZECHOSLOVAKIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV-GguZxgpo
A Bold Gamble: Washington Crossing the Delaware River
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CrPKYKckvY
Crossing the Delaware Eyewitness | Eyewitness Account/Official Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DdJ-XGaJGM
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Are you ready for 2022 and what will be the response to the free people of the world Protests
(12 26 2021 Straight Shooting News)
It Is About The Constitution Stupid, and History Must Not Be Allowed to Repeat Itself in 2022)
European Protests and thanks to Alex Christoforou who put together these clips for his show and his views about what is currently taking place
https://youtu.be/VgRiZsgz74o?t=150
Short aerial view, no sound, from Brisbane Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=-trSe6AxXX8
Anti-Government Lockdowns and Pro Lockdowns.
Notice the Leftists of ANTIFA in favor of Lockdowns. Anti Fascists in favor of Fascism? Now isn’t that interesting!
Listen at the end how the newscaster states the number of protestors have decreased, the number of cases have gone down with only one case in the hospital.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmGpoqB3DCk
Here we have video of other protests around the world.
The World is watching the U.S.A. to determine what will take place in 2022! Yes The Future of the Human Race may hang in the Balance.
______________________
References for parts I and II:
"We're DESTROYING OURSELVES From Within" - Navy Seal Jack Carr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDTvambJTFg
The 1936 Olympics In Nazi Germany | Hitler's Olympics | Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9whmFSYXps
CAN127 NEWSREEL NAZI INVASION OF CZECHOSLOVAKIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV-GguZxgpo
A Bold Gamble: Washington Crossing the Delaware River
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CrPKYKckvY
Crossing the Delaware Eyewitness | Eyewitness Account/Official Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DdJ-XGaJGM
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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