InfoWars - Alex Jones - The DoD & DoE Have Complete Control Of Hurricane Milton, Set To Devastate Florida - Alex Jones Has Smoking Gun Government Documents Proving It All
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
503 followers
121 views • 6 months ago

Bombshell Exclusive: The Pentagon/Department of Energy Is In Control Of Hurricane Milton, One Of The Most Powerful Storms In History Set To Devastate Florida Wednesday! Alex Jones Will Exclusively Lay Out Smoking Gun Government Documents Proving US Government Has Had The Power to Completely Control Hurricanes Since 1967! - FULL SHOW - 10/08/2024

alex jonesinfowarshaarpweather weaponsmiltonben livingstonleonarda jonihelenerev rodney brown
