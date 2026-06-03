In Russia, they announced the death of CIA and SBU officers during the 'ZIRCON' strike on KYIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It is also worth noting that during this massive missile attack, Russia used dozens of Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, MiG-31K supersonic interceptors armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as warships of the Caspian Fleet armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. Furthermore, as it turned out, during this attack, Russia for the first time used a huge number of Zircon hypersonic missiles, which indicates that Russian military intelligence was able to determine the exact location of strategically important facilities both in Kyiv and in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital. ......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!