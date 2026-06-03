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In Russia, they announced the death of CIA and SBU officers during the 'ZIRCON' strike on KYIV
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It is also worth noting that during this massive missile attack, Russia used dozens of Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, MiG-31K supersonic interceptors armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as warships of the Caspian Fleet armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. Furthermore, as it turned out, during this attack, Russia for the first time used a huge number of Zircon hypersonic missiles, which indicates that Russian military intelligence was able to determine the exact location of strategically important facilities both in Kyiv and in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital. ......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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russiakyivkinzhal hypersonic missilesdeath of cia and sbu officerszircon strike
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