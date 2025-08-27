RT News - August 27 2025 2PM GMT

August 27, 2025

Tbilisi's mayor reveals that his country’s Prime Minister was pressured by western officials to open a second front against Russia. An Iranian MP threatens to sue the president for allowing UN nuclear inspectors back into the country. A chilly atmosphere descends on Beirut as the US special envoy gets defensive over the grilling he was getting from the press.





