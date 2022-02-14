X22 REPORT - Be Alert Next 10 Days, [FF], We Caught Them All, Treason, A Traitor’s Justice, Durham

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Be Alert Next 10 Days, [FF], We Caught Them All, Treason, A Traitor’s Justice, Durham
The [DS] is panicking, Durham released more information, it all points to [HRC], Obama and all the way up the chain. Trump caught them all, they committed treason and Durham is getting to the bottom of it. The panic is real the war they are starting is fake. The plan is working and the information is dripping out, be alert [FF] incoming. More pain is on the way.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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