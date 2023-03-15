Doubt and Manipulation, Indecisiveness, Morals, Law of Attraction, Spirit Influence, Fear, Anger and Rage

Original:
https://youtu.be/VNotJsfjgG420100724
The Human Soul - The Battle For Your Soul P1
Cut:
1h26m28s - 1h36m51s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S AMAZING HOW AN ENTIRE LIFE CAN BE DESTROYED BY A DECISION THAT WAS SO SMALL IT’S LIKE A POINT OF A DIAMOND.”
Robert James Lees - The Life Elysian
@ 1h30m34s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.