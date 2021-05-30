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JFK'S LAST LINE OF DEFENSE WAS CALLED OFF!!!
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201 views • May 30, 2021
They say JFK insisted on riding in a convertible. If not, surely then there is some OFFICIAL evidence the assassination wasn't what we were told, well WATCH...
Did you know in 1979 OUR GOVERNMENT BELIEVED IN CONSPIRACIES. The United States House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) Concluded the following: The committee believes, on the basis of the evidence available to it, that Kennedy was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy. The committee was unable to identify the other gunmen or the extent of the conspiracy. However, that acoustical data indicated at least 2 gunman were shooting at JFK..
Did you know in 1979 OUR GOVERNMENT BELIEVED IN CONSPIRACIES. The United States House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) Concluded the following: The committee believes, on the basis of the evidence available to it, that Kennedy was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy. The committee was unable to identify the other gunmen or the extent of the conspiracy. However, that acoustical data indicated at least 2 gunman were shooting at JFK..
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