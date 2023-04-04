X22 REPORT Ep. 3036a - The [CB] Is Being Ripped Apart, Appear Weak When You Are Strong

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3036a - April 3, 2023
The [CB] Is Being Ripped Apart, Appear Weak When You Are Strong
OPEC is now cutting oil production, the people are now going to feel the pain, fuel costs and inflation are going to accelerate. Raising rates is destroying the economy. Trump's tax cuts have now trapped Biden and the [CB] is being dismantled on a massive scale as each country remove the federal reserve note from their reserves.
