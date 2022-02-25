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CELESTE SOLUM | BREAKING NEWS: HAVANA SYNDROME IN PUBLIC COGNITIVE WARFARE NEXT?
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546 views • February 25, 2022
Explosive information from military sources suggest Havana Syndrome on a large scale may be headed the public's way, the intention insidious neurodamage as evident in the cases of diplomats and spies apparently caught in a hot war involving many countries, says Celeste Solum.
Links to the current and advertised future pandemics such as Marburg Virus may be the use of frequency weapons to produce physical illness, such as the “painting of the lungs” with radio frequencies to produce COVID and now possibly internal hemorrhaging and neuro-hits also with radio frequency weapons or acoustic neuroweapons.
A terrifying scenario if true, it becomes essential nevertheless to learn more about this weapons capability which Celeste has been studying recently. (Note also that the subject of DEWs and Neuroweapons is one I have covered for 8 years at everydayconcerned.net, including for 5 years in podcasts--hundreds of podcasts at my Odysee Ramola D Reports channel covering neurotech and DEW use on civilians, and the latest Havana Syndrome coverage here as well.)
Please visit her channel at Youtube (Celestial Report) and her website at shepherdsheart.life to hear her five-part webinar on this subject.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Celeste Solum Opens her Webinar on Whack a Brain here today:
https://rumble.com/vvi0fs-wack-a-brain.html
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
Rumble video site: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
Youtube video site: https://www.youtube.com/c/CelesteSolum
More videos you might find interesting:
Two more teenagers dead after taking the kill shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQjcJk4s3Xd0/
Links to the current and advertised future pandemics such as Marburg Virus may be the use of frequency weapons to produce physical illness, such as the “painting of the lungs” with radio frequencies to produce COVID and now possibly internal hemorrhaging and neuro-hits also with radio frequency weapons or acoustic neuroweapons.
A terrifying scenario if true, it becomes essential nevertheless to learn more about this weapons capability which Celeste has been studying recently. (Note also that the subject of DEWs and Neuroweapons is one I have covered for 8 years at everydayconcerned.net, including for 5 years in podcasts--hundreds of podcasts at my Odysee Ramola D Reports channel covering neurotech and DEW use on civilians, and the latest Havana Syndrome coverage here as well.)
Please visit her channel at Youtube (Celestial Report) and her website at shepherdsheart.life to hear her five-part webinar on this subject.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Celeste Solum Opens her Webinar on Whack a Brain here today:
https://rumble.com/vvi0fs-wack-a-brain.html
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
Rumble video site: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
Youtube video site: https://www.youtube.com/c/CelesteSolum
More videos you might find interesting:
Two more teenagers dead after taking the kill shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQjcJk4s3Xd0/
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