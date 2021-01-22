NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 114 - 21 JANUARY 2021

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Need to Know Episode 114 (21 January 2021) with David Scorpio and Carl Herman. President Groper Joe inauguration just like a Third World Banana Republic. Groper Joe will reshape America in insane ways. My Pillow Guy is now a target. Trump snubs Grop…