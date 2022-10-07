EXCLUSIVE: AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN CDC'S V-SAFE DATA

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ICAN’s lead lawyer, Aaron Siri, discusses the 2 lawsuits and months of litigation by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) that led to the release of health entry data from approximately 10 million users of the CDC’s v-safe app and how all the information has been made immediately available to the public on the ICAN website in a user friendly dashboard.
#VsafeDashboard #ICANVsafeDashboard #ICAN #Vsafe #CDC #AaronSiri
POSTED: October 7, 2022