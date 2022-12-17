The Weaponization of the WHO With James Corbett

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
childrenshealthdefense Published December 15, 2022
Solve the intentionally confusing puzzle about what the WHO’s 2023 plans are regarding the “zero draft” for a new and potentially legally binding pandemic treaty, International Health Regulation amendments, recent Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Meetings and more. Learn all about the corrupt public health organization “with teeth” with guest James Corbett and Meryl Nass, M.D on ‘Good Morning CHD.’
