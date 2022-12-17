Create New Account
The Weaponization of the WHO With James Corbett
What is happening
Published a day ago |
childrenshealthdefense Published December 15, 2022 

Solve the intentionally confusing puzzle about what the WHO’s 2023 plans are regarding the “zero draft” for a new and potentially legally binding pandemic treaty, International Health Regulation amendments, recent Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Meetings and more. Learn all about the corrupt public health organization “with teeth” with guest James Corbett and Meryl Nass, M.D on ‘Good Morning CHD.’

Watch FULL EPISODES + find reference links for ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
 Live Week Days 7am PT // 10pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd


Keywords
surveillancewhojames corbettweaponizationchildrens health defensechildrenshealthdefensevaccine passportpandemic treatydr meryl nass

