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timtruth NEGATIVE EFFICACY! Multiple Studies Showing C19 mRNA Vax Protection Falls Precipitously BELOW ZERO
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Negative-Efficacy:b
https://rumble.com/v1mlvcm-negative-efficacy-multiple-studies-showing-c19-mrna-vax-protection-falls-pr.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ac0hLwVHxVA2/
NEGATIVE EFFICACY?! Multiple Studies Showing C19 mRNA Vax Protection Falls Precipitously BELOW ZERO