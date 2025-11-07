BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
J.D. Vance on UFOs & the Divine: What America’s Next President Might Believe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
20 views • 1 day ago

Vice President J.D. Vance recently spoke about UFOs and divine forces shaping Earth—an unusually open and spiritual reflection from a top U.S. leader.

In this talk, Brian Ruhe compares Vance’s comments to former VP Dick Cheney’s revealing response to ufologist Grant Cameron 20 years ago. Together, these moments trace how official attitudes toward UFO secrecy and spirituality are shifting at the highest levels of government.

📘 Also mentioned: Brian’s evolving ET Hypothesis & Sources, now updated with feedback from Linda Moulton Howe.

🔗 Watch, think, and decide whether divine extraterrestrial intelligence is influencing world events.


I referred to my ET Hypothesis and Sources at:

https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


dick cheney vance
