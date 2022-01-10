Masks killing your kids - Shelves emptying fast - 5G death traps

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- Watch how a kind Samaritan shares his goods with a desperate woman
- Stop the 5G rollout Death Traps
SOURCE:
RevChristine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lG8bWx9vd5RL/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
MUSIC:
'NO AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE' - Conspiracy Music Guru
Mirrored - wil paranormal