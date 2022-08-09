Israeli Top Expert: “An Outbreak of Monkeypox After a Massive COVID Vaccination Is No Coincidence”

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https://gnews.org/post/p15qr50de
08/06/2022 Professor Shmuel Shapira, former director of the Israel Institute for Biological Research from 2013-2021, a top recently tweeted that: “An outbreak of monkeypox after a massive covid vaccination is no coincidence since the mRNA can impair the natural immune system”. He himself suffered from an adverse reaction following his third Pfizer vaccine and was suspended by Twitter at the end of July in order to force him to delete the tweet.