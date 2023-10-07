Create New Account
"The PCR Test, It Was A Huge Scandal From The Get-go"
channel image
Be Children of Light
232 Subscribers
146 views
Published 14 hours ago

"The PCR Test, It Was A Huge Scandal From The Get-go"


Nurse Gail McCrae describes how hospitals misused PCR tests and falsely labelled non-COVID deaths as COVID deaths.


"I observed charts and death records being documented as COVID when they weren't, yes... I have discovered since then there is incentivization going on, there's massive payouts, and that almost definitely plays a role in why we were being told to document these deaths and these admissions as COVID when they weren't."

Keywords
vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket