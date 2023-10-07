"The PCR Test, It Was A Huge Scandal From The Get-go"
Nurse Gail McCrae describes how hospitals misused PCR tests and falsely labelled non-COVID deaths as COVID deaths.
"I observed charts and death records being documented as COVID when they weren't, yes... I have discovered since then there is incentivization going on, there's massive payouts, and that almost definitely plays a role in why we were being told to document these deaths and these admissions as COVID when they weren't."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.