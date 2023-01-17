Create New Account
Interview with cardiologist Thomas Levy
Steve Kirsch


January 16, 2023


We discuss his article: http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v19n01.shtml


Basically, the vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who get the shot. So 7M Americans now have hearts damaged by the COVID vaccine. He admits the number could be over 100M. The fact that the FAA *quietly* changed the EKG parameters for pilots suggests that the vaccine is causing a huge number of pilots to fail their screening. This is a tacit admission of a huge problem.


He can be found at https://www.peakenergy.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25wb0w-interview-with-cardiologist-thomas-levy.html


