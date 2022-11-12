Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wrong Lessons
24 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 17 days ago |

Establishment Wants To Kill Off Populist Movement

* They want populism to die — because it has never been stronger.

* Permanent Washington thinks they are back in business.

* Trump rebranded GOP as party of America first.

* GOP lacked enthusiasm before DJT.

* Establishment candidates failed.

* Beware: swamp creatures lurking.

* Populism is the path to victory.

* GOP must never turn back to the failed agenda of establishment elites.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 11 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315427620112

Keywords
barack obamalaura ingrahamdonald trumpliz cheneyron desantisdisneyelitismpopulismgeorge bushmitt romneyamerica firstrinothe swamppat buchananwokenesspermanent washington

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket