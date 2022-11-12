Wrong Lessons

Establishment Wants To Kill Off Populist Movement

* They want populism to die — because it has never been stronger.

* Permanent Washington thinks they are back in business.

* Trump rebranded GOP as party of America first.

* GOP lacked enthusiasm before DJT.

* Establishment candidates failed.

* Beware: swamp creatures lurking.

* Populism is the path to victory.

* GOP must never turn back to the failed agenda of establishment elites.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 11 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315427620112

