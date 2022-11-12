Wrong Lessons

Establishment Wants To Kill Off Populist Movement
* They want populism to die — because it has never been stronger.
* Permanent Washington thinks they are back in business.
* Trump rebranded GOP as party of America first.
* GOP lacked enthusiasm before DJT.
* Establishment candidates failed.
* Beware: swamp creatures lurking.
* Populism is the path to victory.
* GOP must never turn back to the failed agenda of establishment elites.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.