Wrong Lessons

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Establishment Wants To Kill Off Populist Movement
* They want populism to die — because it has never been stronger.
* Permanent Washington thinks they are back in business.
* Trump rebranded GOP as party of America first.
* GOP lacked enthusiasm before DJT.
* Establishment candidates failed.
* Beware: swamp creatures lurking.
* Populism is the path to victory.
* GOP must never turn back to the failed agenda of establishment elites.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 November 2022