NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: The Song of Moses-MAY 18 2026

Revelation 15 is one of the clearest places in the Bible where the Holy Spirit deliberately connects Israel’s first great national deliverance with her final deliverance in the time of Jacob’s trouble. In Exodus 15, Moses and the children of Israel sang after the LORD overthrew Pharaoh and his armies in the Red sea; in Revelation 15, those who got the victory over the Beast, his image, his mark, and the number of his name sing “the song of Moses the servant of God, and the song of the Lamb.” That is not Church Age language, and it is not vague devotional poetry. It is Jewish, prophetic, dispensational truth. “And they sing the song of Moses the servant of God, and the song of the Lamb, saying, Great and marvellous are thy works, Lord God Almighty; just and true are thy ways, thou King of saints.” Revelation 15:3 (KJB) On this episode of Rightly Dividing, Pharaoh was a type of Antichrist, Egypt was a type of the world system, and the Red sea deliverance was a picture of God bringing His people through judgment while destroying the enemy that sought to enslave them. What began with Moses in Exodus will be brought to its full prophetic conclusion under Jesus Christ, the Lamb, in Revelation. The victory in Revelation 15 is not measured by earthly survival, but by faithfulness to God in the face of the Beast’s global worship system. These Tribulation saints refuse the mark, refuse the image, refuse the Beast’s name and number, and though many of them are killed, heaven records them as victorious. That is Bible victory. The world says victory is keeping your place in the system, protecting your buying and selling, and bowing just enough to survive. God says victory is refusing the Antichrist and standing true to the Lamb. Just as Israel stood on the other side of the Red sea and sang after Pharaoh’s defeat, these overcomers stand on the sea of glass mingled with fire and sing before the final vials of wrath are poured out. The same LORD who judged Egypt will judge the kingdom of the Beast, and the same God who gave Moses a song of deliverance will give Israel’s final remnant a song of triumph before the coming Kingdom.