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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JULY 5, 2021
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390 views • July 05, 2021
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JULY 5, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rMhdKWXXxk5d/
Excellent Resource Links
----------------------------
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://steverotter.com/
https://restoredrepublic.co/
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
Ultimate 5g Video - No Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Tower, Faked and Corrupt Studies, DNA Damage
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
https://rumble.com/viqit1-ultimate-5g-video-no-chips-inphone-covid-chip-in-5g-tower-faked-and-corrupt.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
The Pseudoscience Of Vaccines – Big Pharma's Final Solution
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History
https://drsuzanne.net/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/smallpox-for-website1.docx
My Independance Day Video:
The Declaration of Independence gave us the right to overthrow Tyranny ITs TIME!
Freedom + Tyranny = 2nd American Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/O3xKYc
Tons of Info on Vaccines in this Minds.com post:
Important Covid Vaccine Information
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255780400745717760?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991
The Deep Rig - A Film depicting the 2020 stolen election. Please watch and share everywhere as this film is being
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/v/ih5PFM
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
=============================
[E-Mail] [email protected]
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/channel/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-113253821009738
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rMhdKWXXxk5d/
Excellent Resource Links
----------------------------
https://benjaminfulford.net/
https://steverotter.com/
https://restoredrepublic.co/
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc
Ultimate 5g Video - No Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Tower, Faked and Corrupt Studies, DNA Damage
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
https://rumble.com/viqit1-ultimate-5g-video-no-chips-inphone-covid-chip-in-5g-tower-faked-and-corrupt.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
The Pseudoscience Of Vaccines – Big Pharma's Final Solution
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History
https://drsuzanne.net/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/smallpox-for-website1.docx
My Independance Day Video:
The Declaration of Independence gave us the right to overthrow Tyranny ITs TIME!
Freedom + Tyranny = 2nd American Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/O3xKYc
Tons of Info on Vaccines in this Minds.com post:
Important Covid Vaccine Information
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255780400745717760?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991
The Deep Rig - A Film depicting the 2020 stolen election. Please watch and share everywhere as this film is being
Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/v/ih5PFM
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
=============================
[E-Mail] [email protected]
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/channel/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-113253821009738
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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