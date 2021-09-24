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What is that parasite doing on a test swab?
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601 views • September 24, 2021
A solid microscope picture of a parasite you are inserting when you do a test swab.
So if you have tested, you brain is full of parasite now.
Do not fear there are way to remove them, but must be done immediately.
So if you have tested, you brain is full of parasite now.
Do not fear there are way to remove them, but must be done immediately.
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