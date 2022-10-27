Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/angels-and-new-hope/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is releasing deeper understanding into your situation and opening up revelation that you need right now.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share what The LORD revealed to me about the new things He’s bringing to your life — many blessings and surprises!"