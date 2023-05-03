Martin Anderson's skill as a preacher and storyteller is on fine display in his riveting sermon Walk The Walk. Martin illustrates the vast difference in lifestyle between those in the affluent West and those persecuted and murdered for their faith. Juxtaposing the easy life of endless entertainment here in England, Martin describes the appalling conditions for a Christian in North Korea, Eritrea, Africa and the Philipines. Martin presses the point that we cannot, in our strength, walk the narrow path of salvation. The Holy Spirit must first indwell us as Born-Again Christians, and He will empower us. We are a new creation! However, God did not save us from our guilt and the consequences of our sins for our pleasure. Christ Jesus purchased us at great cost at Calvary. God has given us the ministry of reconciliation to go into all the world and share the good news of His salvation. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required.

Scriptures used: Isaiah 55:6-9, Isaiah 48:11, Isaiah 30:21, Isaiah 35:8, 2 Corinthians 1:22, Ephesians 1:13-14, Ephesians 5, John 1 12-13, John 14:15-18, Job, 2 Peter 3:18, Ezekiel 36, Acts 1:8, Acts 2.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 30th April 2023.

