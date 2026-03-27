🚨We FOUND the REAL Location Where Israel's Story Began and it Took Our Breath Away

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Join us as we head to the northern tip of Highway 60—the ancient Road of the Patriarchs—and stand on the mountain of Elon Moreh. This is the same ridge line walked by Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David… even Jesus. And according to Genesis 12, this is where God first appeared to Abraham at the Oak of Moreh and made the promise of the land to his descendants.