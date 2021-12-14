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2:30 PM NOT 4:30 LAWFUL MORATORIUM. WAYNE "IT'S OVER WE ARE COMING MAGGOTS"
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80 views • December 14, 2021
2:30 PM NOT 4:30 LAWFUL MORATORIUM. WAYNE "IT'S OVER WE ARE COMING MAGGOTS"
Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE...
All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out.
Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies:
they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass
in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...
https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
This is an open letter to Australian politicians who have allowed our country to become a place I no longer recognise. But you have lost my consent. In fact, I don’t remember you ever asking.
So let me be clear. You DO NOT have my consent to crush our way of life. To criminalise me for going further than 5 kilometres from my home. To set up police checkpoints on our roads - roads that I paid for, when I used to be allowed to work, when I used to be allowed to leave my home without explaining myself to someone in uniform.
You DO NOT have my consent to keep me from my family. To tell me “we are all in this together” while forcing us to stay apart. To lecture me about the morality of seeing people I love or checking in on a neighbour I pass at the shops. To make me “register” to see a friend. What sort of nightmare are you creating?
Who are you to tell me it is “good” to obey you, and “bad” to defy you? To come onto my screen daily and lecture me on my “behaviour”. To position a police officer behind you every time you speak. To hide behind public health officials. To threaten me with jail if I don’t listen. To fly police helicopters over my neighbourhood. To put the “riot” squad and the military on our streets (for our own good, of course). Who are you to decide what is “good” and “bad”, and to enforce your new world order with weapons?
The only type of “bad” I recognise is the powerful forcing the weak to do something against their will.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZfUm_DjGpguqx1ZPOcajg
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liabilitymate/
Also at Odysee. https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUgAURJVwxMFK-cBe0snE-pcnKP7Ix6/view?usp=drivesdk
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowhouse
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/p/home.html
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index2.html
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6JthhkW4p5Dl32LozWww
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/!!!Original-1900-Constitution.pdf
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-corruption-gathering-and-camp-out/donate
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-corruption-gathering-and-camp-out/donate
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reversionary%20Posts%20compiled%20with%20How%20to%20Complete%20the%20Reversion%20-%20Oct%202018..pdf?token=AWwbO4jBi9bzO8XyqPEcSUlaRPYRAFYdJ0-HLmF3pcrZ33Y7jhYMaMqGzxAl8HvmBatGbHL1dJ4DYETbdCCpxV7YguoSmLHfBH2owmdR0qOtIzArndSFz6s8gOSApMWWKoK3vks
🇦🇺 All credit to “liabilitymate” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/k8zF
Bitchute-Channel: https://bit.ly/2slDidZ YT-Channel: https://bit.ly/2Q9l0Ez
Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE...
All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out.
Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies:
they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass
in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...
https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
This is an open letter to Australian politicians who have allowed our country to become a place I no longer recognise. But you have lost my consent. In fact, I don’t remember you ever asking.
So let me be clear. You DO NOT have my consent to crush our way of life. To criminalise me for going further than 5 kilometres from my home. To set up police checkpoints on our roads - roads that I paid for, when I used to be allowed to work, when I used to be allowed to leave my home without explaining myself to someone in uniform.
You DO NOT have my consent to keep me from my family. To tell me “we are all in this together” while forcing us to stay apart. To lecture me about the morality of seeing people I love or checking in on a neighbour I pass at the shops. To make me “register” to see a friend. What sort of nightmare are you creating?
Who are you to tell me it is “good” to obey you, and “bad” to defy you? To come onto my screen daily and lecture me on my “behaviour”. To position a police officer behind you every time you speak. To hide behind public health officials. To threaten me with jail if I don’t listen. To fly police helicopters over my neighbourhood. To put the “riot” squad and the military on our streets (for our own good, of course). Who are you to decide what is “good” and “bad”, and to enforce your new world order with weapons?
The only type of “bad” I recognise is the powerful forcing the weak to do something against their will.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZfUm_DjGpguqx1ZPOcajg
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liabilitymate/
Also at Odysee. https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUgAURJVwxMFK-cBe0snE-pcnKP7Ix6/view?usp=drivesdk
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowhouse
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/p/home.html
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index2.html
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6JthhkW4p5Dl32LozWww
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/!!!Original-1900-Constitution.pdf
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-corruption-gathering-and-camp-out/donate
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-corruption-gathering-and-camp-out/donate
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reversionary%20Posts%20compiled%20with%20How%20to%20Complete%20the%20Reversion%20-%20Oct%202018..pdf?token=AWwbO4jBi9bzO8XyqPEcSUlaRPYRAFYdJ0-HLmF3pcrZ33Y7jhYMaMqGzxAl8HvmBatGbHL1dJ4DYETbdCCpxV7YguoSmLHfBH2owmdR0qOtIzArndSFz6s8gOSApMWWKoK3vks
🇦🇺 All credit to “liabilitymate” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/k8zF
Bitchute-Channel: https://bit.ly/2slDidZ YT-Channel: https://bit.ly/2Q9l0Ez
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