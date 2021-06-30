DESTROYED FAMILIES SPEAK OUT ABOUT THE DEADLY EXPERIMENTAL INJECTIONS

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Doctors cannot help and no one believes them. Governmental agencies hiding and useless.
Sen. Ron Johnson holds a news conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with families from across the country who share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. The state's governor, Tony Evers, called Johnson's roundtable "reckless and irresponsible."