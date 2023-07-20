Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Triage The Messages That Matter
channel image
Son of the Republic
498 Subscribers
19 views
Published 19 hours ago

Leftists Have Mastered Marketing

* The left pretends to be about the middle class and working guy.

* They have mastered narratives and fake news.

* They use a triad of media, congressional committees and activist groups.

* Conservatives are now using their own triad — finally.

* Libs are getting rekt.

* They always accuse you of what they’re doing.

* This is what they do.


Dem Accidentally Proves Joe Biden Did Business With Hunter


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v315djq-loser-democrats-hilariously-faceplant-in-hearing-ep.-2051-07202023.html

Keywords
fake newsfree speechlibertycorruptioncover-updeceptionactivismpropagandadan bonginoliberalismfreedom of speechtyrannyidiocracymarxismbig lienarrativeconservatismscandalleftismmarketingideologygaslightingtotalitarianismmessagingprojection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket