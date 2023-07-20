Triage The Messages That Matter

Leftists Have Mastered Marketing
* The left pretends to be about the middle class and working guy.
* They have mastered narratives and fake news.
* They use a triad of media, congressional committees and activist groups.
* Conservatives are now using their own triad — finally.
* Libs are getting rekt.
* They always accuse you of what they’re doing.
* This is what they do.
• Dem Accidentally Proves Joe Biden Did Business With Hunter
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v315djq-loser-democrats-hilariously-faceplant-in-hearing-ep.-2051-07202023.html
