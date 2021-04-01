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Mojave scissors snare trap
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591 views • April 01, 2021
One of my favorite primative style traps.
Also side note guys primative trapping is illegal in most if not all States from what I could find. However call your local DNR office to confirm.
Also side note guys primative trapping is illegal in most if not all States from what I could find. However call your local DNR office to confirm.
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