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Professor Christian Perronne Interview Part 2
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10 views • September 19, 2021
In this second part of our interview with Professor Christian Perronne, MD, PhD, from France, we cover the questions of clinical trials and therapy approval by the authorities
(NB: pour les francophones, vous pouvez activer la traduction automatique des sous-titres - c'est généralement assez précis)
Professor Perronne argues that there is no strong case, in the context of COVID-19, for randomized controlled trials. He discusses the failed DISCOVERY European trial, and the flaws as well as the toxic dosage of hcq in the UK RECOVERY trial.
Professor Perronne also contends there is a considerable misinterpretation of what evidence-based medicine is. He argues that international sharing of scientific advances in medicine can take place without the involvement of the World Health Organization and international journals such as The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine
(NB: pour les francophones, vous pouvez activer la traduction automatique des sous-titres - c'est généralement assez précis)
Professor Perronne argues that there is no strong case, in the context of COVID-19, for randomized controlled trials. He discusses the failed DISCOVERY European trial, and the flaws as well as the toxic dosage of hcq in the UK RECOVERY trial.
Professor Perronne also contends there is a considerable misinterpretation of what evidence-based medicine is. He argues that international sharing of scientific advances in medicine can take place without the involvement of the World Health Organization and international journals such as The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine
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